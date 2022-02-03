“A compliment to all residents and visiting dog owners! As we enter season, I typically notice a lot of left droppings on sidewalks — this year there has been significantly less! So, thank you for doing the responsible thing and picking up after your pets!”
“I love the sign at the Duval Mall that welcomes all and not just a specific group of visitors.”
“An interesting observation by the person who wondered why the sunset time was different than it was on this date years earlier. It is the sidereal vs. solar day. Just ask Google!”
“T-shirt shops are alive and well in Key West. I thought they were a direct result of cruise ships calling here? Apparently not; there is no relationship between the two businesses. If you want to control T-shirt shops, go after them, don’t use them as another excuse to attack cruise tourists.”
“The restaurant at Higgs beach has a sign saying ‘No alcohol on the beach.’ Maybe there are some who break the rules and take this alcohol to their beach chair. But I have only found Higgs to be filled with families and a variety of folks enjoying themselves. You are more likely to have a volleyball land in your lap.”
“Kudos, compliments and gratitude to Advanced Urgent Care (N. Roosevelt), Keys Medical Center ER and Surgery Department for their courtesy, compassionate and expert care. I was rapidly diagnosed and treated for appendicitis and was delighted by the care I received. What a positive experience.”
“The striking flaw in the Bicentennial Exhibit is the lack of the historical perspective behind our city’s motto, ‘One Human Family.’ There are fascinating historical events that have caused us to celebrate humanity for most of our 200 years. It is the reason why people, particularly artists, have flocked here over the centuries.”
“Most changes in Florida’s 2021 restrictions on voting were not needed. Who said so? The governor! In November 2020, he boasted about how well the 2020 general election had gone, saying Florida was now being seen as ‘the state that did it right and that other states should emulate.’”