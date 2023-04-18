“Fentanyl is the gold standard for pain management in emergency medicine, whereas the Armalite 15 is the American standard defensive sporting rifle.”
“The USA has always had guns. What has changed to cause these mass shootings? I blame social media and video games. How about some ‘Call of Duty,’ y’all?
“The train bridges were destroyed in 1935. The Keys have been rebuilding ever since. It seems to me, the tax-paying, long-time resident and observer, that a portion of the money collected, if not all, should be reassigned to all necessary infrastructure projects. Your advertised tourists have overtaxed our infrastructure.”
“So the city is enforcing the seating rules in various restaurants. Then I read the little Dairy Queen on White street is cited for having two small tables for children to eat their ice cream out of the traffic. Really, Key West, you can do better!”
“If you own a business that relies on masses of cruise ship passengers, build a better business. It’s not the public’s responsibility to subsidize your trinket and frozen drink profiteering. I’m sure most employees are not making enough to support a family working at your gift shops.”
“Complaining about the skeleton and other decorations on a house or business? Seriously? Dear, go help a non-profit, take a bike ride through Fort Zach, watch the locals play bocce or, better yet, join a team. You have way too much time on your hands, and you sound boring.”
“Obviously the FKAA suits deserve lifetime medical benefits due to the outstanding program of preventative maintenance they established for the pipeline system we all depend on — wait a minute, they forgot to do that? Then why are we rewarding them?”
“My perception is that your perception is based upon ignorance, lies and a propagandized cultist mentality that develops its perceptions based upon partisan programming having no attachment to reality.”