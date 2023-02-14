“I know there’s been talk about what to do with the Roosevelt Boulevard section in front of Smathers Beach but, now that it looks like construction will soon start, can we have a diagram of what to expect and how long it will take?”
“Does any restaurant or bar follow the Health and Safety Rules of Florida, Title XXXIII, Chapter 509? ‘No animals on chairs, tables or other furnishings?’ I was in an establishment with a dog laying on the bar with people eating on it and staff petting it. Wash your hands before serving me.”
“So happy to see ‘Cheers and Jeers’ column back. We look for it every Saturday as this is truly local editorial opinion.”
“I don’t see how 114 people can fit on the boat that was on the front page.”
“It’s been windy for the last several days, yet the big companies are still taking people out to snorkel. Every local knows visibility will be terrible and the water rough. I sure miss the days before this place became a giant tourist trap and we actually cared about visitor’s experience.”
“Whatever happened to William Hackley? We miss reading his journals.”
“Cargo ships and tankers take on ballast, usually seawater, when transiting without cargo to reduce buoyancy and improve stability. We have no ships arriving here ‘in ballast,’ needing to discharge ballast in order to take on additional weight/cargo. It’s a red herring.”
“All hooked, fought and released fish are subject to shark predation.”
“You can blame traffic caused by cars, bikes, scooters, golf carts etc. but the workers have mostly been moved off of Key West and instead of walking and biking to work they are using larger vehicles. There is no other option.”
“For heaven’s sake, of course we know to look both ways. The trouble is, we always see cars! The signs are there to give us a chance to safely cross by making those drivers lose a few seconds of their trip by stopping for us. Drivers in this tiny town will get to their destination just fine.”