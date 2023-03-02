“Business is slower this season because there’s a giant polluting eyesore of a cruise ship looming over historic Old Town most days. This is not rocket science. When ships are in port, people with money avoid downtown.”
“There is no evidence of college students committing voter fraud by casting votes on campus. The law is meant to discourage the traditional way this group votes, hoping young folks don’t bother organizing, jumping through hoops or simply forget to vote absentee. Shame!”
“So now it is insulting to advocate on behalf of groups of people historically and disproportionately affected by racist disenfranchisement efforts, because such advocacy efforts have proven somewhat effective over time? That’s like throwing away your umbrella in the middle of a rainstorm because you are almost bone dry.”
“Does anyone make a gas leaf blower with a muffler? They sound quite annoying for blocks around.”
“Rule #1 of the Voice is be funny, OK? Rule #2 is be local. If all you can do is yammer about national news, you are boring.”
“I was a kid once, played with Army guns, plastic GI Joe of course. What we are facing now with kids and guns is a horse of a different color, so to speak. Parents who think it is OK to let their kids run around with plastic guns are wrong.”
“I would think if you are challenged to the point that you can’t figure out how to get a free state ID, perhaps it’s best if you don’t vote.”