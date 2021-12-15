“It would be interesting to know how many vacation rentals there are in the city of Key West. I understand property owners want to make the most of their investments but I don’t understand why there isn’t a cap on how many licenses are issued. Where will all your workers live?”
“Every cruise ship passenger who arrives should know the locals voted for safer, cleaner ships. If they were led to believe the behemoth on which they arrived is welcome, then they should take it up with the cruise ship company. Enough unhappy passengers will send the ships elsewhere. Keep protesting!”
“$400,000 for an aquarium at the airport? The money would be better spent by providing for the comfort of the passengers, such as adequate seating and restrooms that are perpetually cleaned and repairs promptly done. An area for children would help hassled parents whose flights are delayed as well as special diaper changing rooms for infants which would decrease traffic in restrooms.”
“A local developer wants the city to give them the beach he claims to own? Only lawyers educated in Florida could come up with a justification as bizarre as that. Take the illegal fence down, please. A dispute between boaters and hotel owners should not affect the average Key West citizen.
“Businesses and organizations providing for the less fortunate of us at holiday time warm the cockles of our hearts, especially when children are involved. Unfortunately, those same organizations whose business is to service the comfortably off may make the citizenry infer an unintended sense of ‘nobless oblige.’”
“Why do South Florida car dealers believe that video of a vehicle traveling on an empty Seven-Mile Bridge will sell more cars or motorcycles?”
“The Pocket Park is an eyesore, falling apart with a clogged drain. It is much worse than it ever was when it had parking and a seaweed dumpster, and the city lost $110,000 annually in parking revenue.”
“Vehicles that ruin the Truman Waterfront for the powerboat races need to restore it. Cruise ships can ruin the reef and the ocean floor without the same obligation. How does that make sense? Just. Go. Away.”