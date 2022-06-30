“No one, man or woman, should ever walk down any town’s main street without a top on. It is tacky, day or night. ”
“If only I could fire my Armalite 15 as fast as Chuck Connors used to fire the .44 caliber 1892 Winchester in the opening of the TV show ‘The Rifleman.’ The federal ‘assault weapon’ ban did not make a significant difference in gun deaths. It’s the shooter.”
“There is not a sign on U.S. 1 reflecting the entrance road to Lower Keys Medical Clinic; the lighting is also very poor at this entrance and road. A lighted sign is very much needed.”
“I would gladly take the seat at the restaurant or bar that was recently vacated by the painted nipple; not so eager to take the seat vacated by the sock!”
“A major propane gas company, whom I have done business with for 32 years, is crediting me for what they calculated to be the remaining propane in the tank when they picked it up (at a pickup fee of $90), but they’re crediting it at an average rate per gallon instead of what I most recently paid per gallon.”
“The Fantasy Fest nudity toothpaste has been out of the tube for a long time.”
“Litmus test questions for political candidates: Do you believe that Joe Biden is the duly elected President of the United States? Do you agree with the Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe V. Wade?”
“While you are all talking about banning this and that from Fantasy Fest, remember the people who are paying premium hotel prices. How are they going to get to the fantasy zone without walking through town and neighborhoods?”
“So now we know that in Key West our eco-friendly electric cars, bikes and scooters are powered by natural gas (methane) 78%, and coal 18%. That doesn’t sound environmentally friendly at all.”
“I wholeheartedly agree with the Voicer who advocates using Jan. 6 as a litmus test for potential political candidates. Anyone who condones the lack of due process and unconstitutional treatment of those patriots on Jan. 6 should never be re-elected.”