“Where are the challengers to the multiterm incumbents in 2022’s Monroe County and Key West primaries? Are the key features of this present community political passivity and civic disengagement, with a strong movement to the homogeneity of beliefs? We need more candidates.”
“There’s an easy fix to nudity at Fantasy Fest — just have the governor pass a ‘don’t say nude’ law and you’ll never hear about nudity again!”
“Say it isn’t so! Mr. Hackley will be leaving Key West for good? What are we to do? This is terrible news. Whose gonna visit the salt pond on a daily basis now? Oh, the drama.”
“Fantasy Fest will be hard to make family friendly, it needs a do-over. How about a giant sports event! Half-marathon and 5K. Pickleball, volleyball and ping pong tournaments, all on Duval! Paddleboard races, sailing regatta and bocce! Shuffleboard, croquet and corn hole tournaments. A whole week of sport! Sportfest 2023!”
“I wonder what happened to most of the pelicans and iguanas and buzzards and mahi mahi that used to be so plentiful down here?”
“Instead of changing Fantasy Fest, why not strictly enforce the FF Zone? Get some ‘coat check’ trucks where people can leave items while in the zone and retrieve them before they return to the ‘real world.’ Everybody wins.”
“The same people who are nostalgic about ‘the old days,’ and Key West’s cool allure, are the same who want Fantasy Fest’s lurid, dirty, obnoxiousness to continue. It was invoked to help out with the financial doldrums of the summer months for local service industry folks. We don’t have those doldrums anymore.”
“Every day I pick up a minimum of two bucket loads of litter and trash as I walk from home on Stock Island to Dion’s and back. Please think about the trash you toss out the window of your car or the dog poop you chose to leave by the roadside. Some of us work hard to make the place where we live a true paradise. Help us out.”