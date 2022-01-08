“OK, time for a noise abatement at the airport. Most have 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. FAA, please step in and insist before we do.”
“The City of Key West should be fined for hosting a super-spreader event on New Year’s Eve.”
“Dear ‘Natural Immunity’: Unfortunately, the patients who do worse with COVID are unvaccinated. I watch the CDC update everyday. Please get vaccinated.”
“Saying ‘no’ to the referendum on workforce housing on the 3.2 acres means Key West won’t qualify for state funding to build affordable homes for our community. It’s that simple. If you care about our workforce and our community, vote ‘yes.’
“I recently heard that one of the catamaran pontoon tour boats was fined $500 for allowing its passengers to go ‘above the waterline’ on Boca Grande. While there, it’s common to see eight to 10 dogs running freely and going above the waterline to urinate and defecate! More frequent visits by FWC?”
“I vacation at Key West sometimes in the winter. As an outsider looking in, I think the only cars that should be allowed in Old Town should have resident stickers on them. Create a huge parking garage, maybe make a deal with the U.S. Navy at Trumbo. Shuttle people from there.”
“Getting vaxxed is just the decent thing to do: like cleaning up after your dog or bringing in your cans after trash collection or not passing gas in a crowded elevator. Not a big, fat, hairy deal. Merely doing your little bit to make the world a nicer place.”
“To everyone who thinks COVID shots are free: Although the individual is not charged at the time, the average cost to the government is approximately $35 per jab. (per Forbes). Which is about the same as flu shots. Multiply that by the hundreds of millions given.”
“Be aware that the referendum on affordable housing is not tied to any specific plan. They can add commercial space and shift the majority of units to higher-income ranges. The city should wait for a final plan and put that up for a vote, not choose the plan later.”