“I saw in the news where a man was charged with having an unlicensed firearm. I was unaware that firearms needed to be licensed. Do they mean he was carrying a firearm concealed without being licensed to carry a firearm concealed? Otherwise, I don’t understand the charge.”
“The Electoral College keeps big cities from overwhelming the votes of everyone else. 50% of the U.S. population lives in less than 5% of the counties. If you want the people who brought you San Francisco homelessness, Chicago crime and schools run by teachers’ unions, then eliminate the Electoral College.”
“Please, can the bike path be extended between Shark Key and Big Coppitt? There is an area of about 200 yards with no path that leads to recreational bikers riding into oncoming traffic. Somebody is going to get killed here if we don’t have a path.”
“What’s wrong with ‘the moral obligation of those of high birth, powerful social position, etc., to act with honor, kindliness, generosity, etc.?’ Those blessed should feel a responsibility to ease the lives of others when they can. Noblesse oblige is a positive that recognizes the essence of ‘One Human Family.’”
“So happy to hear we have a committee considering changes to make the week more family friendly. Why not just add some special days for kids at the amphitheater or Bayfront Park? Or have our innumerable boat cruises have a few family events, at family prices.”
“All the accusations and crocodile tears from the downtown guys about elitism and smaller ships should notice the contract between the city and Pier B specifies emphatically that upscale ships be sought for docking.”
“Fantasy Fest should be an easy fix. Enforce no open container laws, ban body painting, ban any fetish parties and keep all bike/parade events at the waterfront.”
“Leaders try to lift up all of those around them. Politicians, like sharks, are opportunistic and attack people when they are most vulnerable.”
“While waiting to have ‘natural immunity’ many people have died. The vaccine may not keep me from having this awful virus, but my odds are better to survive than to wait for natural results and I won’t spread it if I wear a mask.”
“This nonsense about unvaccinated is getting old. Should people who drink and drive be denied medical care when they crash? Should drug users be denied medical care? If you ride a bike without a helmet you lose rights? Diabetics who eat candy? Come on, man!”