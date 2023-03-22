“The videos circulating online of the brawls on Duval Street over St. Patrick’s Day are embarrassing. Drunk adults acting like fools, no police, unsafe. Is this really what we want to be known for? Our reputation is going down the drain.”
“Have to hand it to the managers of the Bertha Street repaving project. First effort wasn’t finished correctly around the manholes and you made them redo it. Well done.”
“I hope the local banks and their investors survive the recent financial crisis. On the other hand, we may get that Chick-fil-A we all wanted on the Boulevard.”
“The city police need to be giving hundreds of verbal warnings a day for traffic violations to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. No one knows the rules anymore and, if the cops don’t speak up, the rules don’t really exist.”
“Unbelievable the large number of arrests reflected on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office site for battery, resisting arrest and DUIs. What have we become but a magnet for drunks and losers? Air and auto traffic is untenable most days. Paradise is gone. Please wish me luck on a quick move north.”
“Do all these restaurants suddenly adding a 3% surcharge to use a credit card know that under both Florida state law and credit card company agreements, you must disclose this fee before anything is purchased. That mean the fee must be on your menu. If it’s not, don’t pay it.”
“If you have children, then you don’t let them play with knives. You keep medicines in childproof containers out of reach. You feed baby food until they are ready for solids. Concepts like sex/gender can wait until they can tie their own shoes and tell time on an analog clock.”