“Casitas and diving should be the only methods allowed to catch lobsters, the whale with its belly full of trap line should end all debate.”
“As a tax-paying resident of the Lower Keys, why should the BOCC spend tax dollars on a free taxi service for tourists commuting between Stock Island and Old Town?”
“Regarding the artical about the unlicensed restaurant, I wasn’t surprised our city code office just now inspected a business formed in November 2020. I would, however, be pleasantly surprised if a business owned by someone claiming to be ‘a sovereign citizen’ is up-to-date on all the various tax payments.”
“There is a sign at the entrance to the high school that says, “Let’s Move KWHS.” Where do they want to move it to, and why weren’t the voters told about it?”
“The city is missing a serious revenue stream from thoughtless drivers on South Roosevelt treating the 30 mph limit as a suggestion rather than safe speed.”
“The lights are out on South Roosevelt because it’s sea turtle nesting season. That information has been in The Citizen several times in the past few weeks. Maybe read the entire paper and not just the Voice to be informed. By the way, the lights will be out all summer, so be more aware.”
“If you don’t understand why that flag flying with the ‘F’ word to our president is offensive, then you’re as ignorant as the fellow flying the flag.”
“I am sick of my taxes subsidizing hugely profitable businesses. Will the new cars the county is spending $500k on running between Stock Island and Key West be only for locals? Of course not! Let the hotels or the TDC fund this ridiculous giveaway for the tourism industry.”