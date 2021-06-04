“Well, I’ve got to draw the line when someone’s big complaint is that flower blossoms are falling in their yard!”
“Time to tax stupidity in the Florida Keys! A toll booth as you enter Key Largo. Regular vehicles $5, large trucks/semi $20, idiots with boats $500.”
“If you buy a house near the airport, you don’t have a right to complain about the noise. You knew it when you bought the house. Same thing goes if you buy or rent a house with a flame tree near. You knew it when you made that decision. Enjoy the beauty!”
“I’m on a scooter. I know that red flashing lights mean stop, then proceed when safe and observe the right-of-way rules. As the cars go zooming by (from both sides), I’m wondering what the car behind me will do. People should have to take a driver’s ed class every year!”
“Unfriendly dogs, like humans, make lousy companions.”
“Another study regarding Bayshore and Poinciana? Bayshore, a nursing home with 16 beds, has been supported by Monroe County for 60 years and is maintained at a yearly cost in excess of $1.3 million. The BOCC mayor suggested that the county stop financially supporting Bayshore — and then what?”
“Well, there was a guy in Chicago who didn’t really know what time it was and really didn’t care.”
“If the Mallory Pier is in desperate need of repair and not fit for use, then the city has the option of saying ‘we’re not going to fix it, instead we are going to close it.’ If the state doesn’t let us have smaller/cleaner ships, then let’s have fewer ships.”
“To the Voicer wondering about Hackley’s early hours, you make me smile!”
“I do love rubbing a dog’s ear. They always seem to love my efforts. Not so sure about a monster dog but fortunately have never met one. That individual probably not ignorant or uncaring because they brought the book back for your enjoyment. Suspect they just need a book marker they love to use.”
“The month of June is now officially Royal Poinciana Month in Key West and is now officially my favorite time of the year!”