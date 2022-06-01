“When I was a kid we sold candy bars, held car washes, etc. to fundraise for sports and class trips. Now parents teach their kids to beg outside grocery stores. Is it any wonder Millennials want us to pay off their student loan debt?”
“Maureen Dowd’s article, which ran on Friday, finishes with this quote ‘All across the world, customized facts are the rage. Truth has left the building.’ This is so true concerning many issues locally here, from housing to cruise ships.”
“When it comes to reporting oversized ships to the state, let he who is without sin throw the first stone. The city has been a chronic offender with ships extending into Pier B’s space. Let’s go back and make a list. ”
“Helpful tip: If evacuating, turn your water off at the meter. The water company can’t turn the water on if there are too many breaks in the home lines after the storm due to the inability to maintain pressure.”
“The Planning Director can’t win. She attaches her name and gets a unit — it would be because of her name. She doesn’t attach her name and gets a unit based on merits of the application, and she still gets blasted. She did nothing wrong! ”
“Every country in the world has to deal with mental illness and evil people, but only the USA had an epidemic of gun violence. For the NRA to say it’s not the guns policy, it’s the evil that causes it, is ridiculous. An 18-year-old can’t buy a beer but can go next door and buy an AR-15 is crazy. ”
“Why do we continue to ignore the real issue with these mass shootings in this country? The fact that most, if not all, are committed by people with poor mental health. Not the gun, but the mental health of those that kill. Stop the guns, and they use a knife or a boxcutter so only three-four dead is acceptable? No.” ”
“Cunningham’s tree canopy column was informative. But the city shouldn’t be able to force a homeowner to keep an unwanted tree. Why doesn’t the Tree Commission spend its time planting and maintaining canopy trees in public spaces? Or create a program that plants and maintains trees on private property? ”