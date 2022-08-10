“High speed e-bikes have completely taken over North Roosevelt sidewalks. Most people riding these e-bikes rode regular bikes in the past so there hasn’t been any reduction of traffic on our streets. Also, there are no health benefits to riding an e-bikes, in fact the likelihood of injury is far greater than a non-motorized bike.”
“Russia, if you are listening, please find the deleted texts from the Secret Service on Jan. 6.”
“Just days until the start of school and my children still have no assigned teachers. MCSD board members, how about directing the top-heavy administration and the excess of math, reading, literacy, etc. coaches with teaching degrees back to whole classroom instruction. Positions filled while addressing needs and budget constraints.”
“Instead of raising taxes, the city should look for other revenue. For example, a 10% real estate flip tax on properties held less than five years. A $1,000 fee to use Smathers Beach for tourism weddings. A 10-cent tax on every drink sold. Let tourists and investors pay.”
”OMG — an abuse of lobster mini-season. Massive amounts of carcasses of lobsters just left in the lake on 8th and 10th streets at Fogarty. FWC called. If you know something, please say something. Such, such a shame to our Keys resources. Ugh!”
“If you dislike the ‘In God We Trust’ statement on your Monroe County emergency equipment, I humbly suggest you take all the U.S. currency in your possession and give it to your local first responders, since it exists on all U.S. coinage and printed currency. God knows they sure could use it!”
“Give us a break! Do you really think that people come here to see cruise ships? They are ugly modern engineering scourges to every island they go to, dwarfing the historic landscape. Key Westers and visitors alike want to see the beautiful ocean.”
“Disappointing to see three candidates for District 4 talking about rezoning and increasing density for more housing without addressing the lack of ROGOs required to build. If they aren’t aware of the need for ROGOs, they shouldn’t be running and if they are, they’re being disingenuous not addressing this.”