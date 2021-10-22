“I got COVID and drank four gallons of whiskey and felt much better. I also ignored science and didn’t talk to any doctors. Why do people poo-poo this? Because it was ‘in spite of’ not ‘because of.’ “
“Every business hosting an indoor, late-night event over Fantasy Fest should be required to leave a $10K deposit per event with the city. That will pay for the extra expenses the taxpayer is stuck with for police and help our healthcare workers who will pay the heaviest price the next few weeks.”
“So natural antibodies last over 60 years against polio and other diseases, but not COVID? And natural antibodies ended the worst pandemic in history, the infamous Spanish Flu of 1918, with no vaccines whatsoever, but not against COVID? Uhhhh, wrong. Start worrying about something else, like cruise ship infiltration. Enough.”
“When the county tax collector was issuing city parking permits, they entered your information into the computer and you walked out in a few minutes with your permit in hand.”
“Amazon Prime has little value in the Keys when the post office takes three to seven days to put the item in your box or a locker. This is beyond slow — it is a disservice to the community. Get it right or stop charging for PO boxes.”
“What the heck is a ‘parade of horribles?’ “
“It is painful to watch city commission meetings. Doesn’t anyone think? The assistant city attorney ‘speculates?’ The planning director is interpreting legal codes?”
“Re: COVID man-made or naturally occurring? It’s man-made, no doubt about it.”
“The FAA and other agencies are surprised by the increase of unruly passengers? What type of passenger did they expect who pays $49 one way?”
“The majority of people that get COVID recover without medical intervention, so the fact that you took ivermectin is not evidence that it is effective. Cancer survivors drink water, but that doesn’t mean water cures cancer.”
“People are loving this place to death.”
“Everyone in this country knows that right-turn traffic flows much better than left turn, except the Bertha Street engineers. By making the one-way outbound, everybody along South Roosevelt must make two left turns, first across South Roosevelt and again at the end of Flagler.”