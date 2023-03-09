“Why would anyone in city government think that the citizens of Key West want a bigger airport? Why not make the Hawk missile site into a historical monument as it should be. Why not make Monroe County use the airport the taxpayers paid for in Marathon and transport people down to Key West instead of using it as a private airport, paid for by we the people.”
“What happened to scooter parking in the Winn-Dixie parking lot?”
“With all the abandoned, broken bikes taking up bike parking, why can’t they be removed? Taking up spots and also an eyesore.”
“Is there a website with real-world measurements showing sea-level rise from an objective observer (i.e., not a government funded agency)? All searchable forecast studies come from ‘projections’ of past and current sea levels.”
“Contrary to a recent column, the dilemma faced by Miami Beach to preserve Art Deco architecture on its own without turning over the preservation to developers is not a ‘Hobson’s Choice.” That ironic phrase is used when there is no choice.
“The local fishmonger has jumbo, extra large, large and medium stone crabs available. I went for the jumbo, cracked extra lazy-man style, because I don’t like to dirty my hands or make a mess of the wine flute as I sip my champagne.”
“DeSantis and the Florida Legislature want to ban books and sugar-coat history to protect our children, but vulgar T-shirts up and down Duval are OK. Now that’s a great sense of values.”
“Thank you, FIRM, for everything you do for the residents of the Florida Keys!”
“I just bought a large beach blanket, a brand-new Speedo (leopard patterned), prescription sunglasses and an extra-wide lens for my digital camera. Ya, I am all set for my favorite season of the year: Spring Break!”
“Why in the world would we want Higgs Beach? Community Services can’t take care of the beaches we have, and it’s not from lack of employees. Don’t do it, commissioners, please don’t do it next week, there’s still time to save Key West.”