“The city charges absolutely nothing for a third of its parking spaces, no sticker is even required. Most restaurants use about the size one parking space for their outdoor seating area. Is that really a big giveaway?”
“I see that the airport is adding yet more flights into an airport that’s already a mess. Travelers are waiting 30-60 minutes to deplane. Who’s in charge? Is any consideration given to the impact on travelers and on our neighborhoods?”
“Funny, it looks like America is becoming great again.”
“Kudos to the Big Pine Key Library. Had not been in since 2019. A recent visit showed the books were well organized, old books purged, new sparkling clean flooring, low shelving for children’s section, well organized space and cheerful staff. Keep up the good work!
“Cruise ship calendar guy has one job. But he can’t even get that right. Last week we had ships coming in July, but now the month is blank. I can’t survive much longer without a big ship in my tiny port, please get your calendar straight!”
“Why does the city continue to renegotiate existing contract when someone whines that they need more money? They agreed to the contract, they need to live with it. Our commissioners are completely irresponsible with taxpayers’ money. Stop.”
“Sheriff’s Office, do the right thing: commit personnel to border security effort in Texas and Arizona. Our governor has said Florida would help. Several agencies have committed. Your turn to do what is right.”
“A Florida appeals court has ruled that it is unconstitutional for a county to impose mandatory mask orders. Presumably our mayor would have been informed of this decision and we’ll not see any more privacy invasion orders of this kind again in the future. That includes business lockdowns, which are also unconstitutional.”