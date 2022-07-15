“My head will explode if this upcoming local election is another litmus test on cruise ships. But I fear the real issues we face, housing, sewer line repairs, cost of living, car traffic and jet noise will be ignored and the ship ‘straw man argument’ will be erected again.”
“The City of Key West is using my taxes to haul tourists around town for free, on city buses. The ‘Hop on Hop off’ bus runs seven days a week! The citizens of Key West cannot afford the gas prices, but tourists get a free ride. I would like to see the fuel cost since this started!”
“Get ready, folks. In spite of a housing crisis, 40% increase in electric bills and skyrocketing insurance premiums; all taxing entities are at the taxpayer trough looking at tax increases and questionable projects. Please demonstrate you get how much of a struggle it is here and lower taxes instead!”
“I’m so tired of reading these pro-cruise ship comments in the Voice. It’s so obvious who is writing them, since the vast majority of citizens voted against the big ships.”
“The City Commissioners need to investigate corruption at the city and city boards. An employee ethics committee that reports to an outside committee should be established. Those sanctioning corruption shouldn’t be those investigating it, or appointing people to investigate it.”
“What happens to all the Cubans returned to Cuba?”
“City Commission candidates: 1. If your race is over, take down your signs. 2. If you can’t spell Commission, maybe this isn’t the best position for you. (Hint: Read their signs).”
“We have all noticed that the Outer Mole and Mallory docks are hosting very few, if any, cruise ships these days. Could the reason be that they can’t find any that meet all the parameters of the SCS-inspired referendum? Hmmm, coincidence?”