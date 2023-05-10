“The seasonally decorated house on Whitehead Street is outstanding and so creative. The Cinco De Mayo display was fabulous. Love your community spirit. Thank you!”
“The worst e-bike offenders speed all day and recklessly pass pedestrians on North Roosevelt. The police station is right there, but I have yet to see an officer enforcing the 15 mph speed limit, or proper passing. All talk, no action.”
“Please tell me it’s not true that the city is eliminated the north line bus route so they can shuttle tourism workers from new affordable housing on express buses. Will locals ever come first over tourism businesses? Let the businesses or TDC fund these buses and leave local service alone!”
“Build a bridge so unwanted cruise ship passengers are directed to the taxpayer-funded family playground and public toilets? No, thank you.”
“How rude of a Key Wester to say what they did about the musicians. These are some of the finest artists in the world, bringing joy to so many people. Maybe you should move if you don’t like what’s going on in this town.”
“As we bite our nails in fear of Tallahassee robbing one more piece of independence in keeping our old historic, wood houses, we must also think of the history that we don’t consider when an old tree is cut down. It has seen more history than the houses.”
“I’m in a wheelchair and the bus is my lifeline. Since bus lines are being eliminated, I tried Key West Rides. Three-quarters of my attempts said ‘try again later.’ The successful try directed me to a bus stop five blocks further from my usual stop. How will I live independently?”
“I agree. Children should not attend drag shows, as they are really bad tippers. The last children’s show, I got three wet Pokeman cards, a wad of used bubblegum and an empty juice box.”
“Jeers to [a local school] for another disorganized Saturday morning run. One police car in front of the school, no detour signs, drivers circling residential neighborhoods, turned away from crossing streets by student and parent volunteers. Get it together next time.”
“The Navy ships and submarines and their sailors are gone. The spongers and shrimpers are gone. Then they came for the cosmetic shops. They voted the cruise ships off the island. The artists and musicians are next; they make too much noise. Keep fighting, it’s almost a wintertime Martha’s Vineyard.”