“Where is our compassion for Cuban migrants? It is in the fact that they are being rescued, given clothing, food and medical care while they are trying to break U.S. law. Perhaps their energy would be better spent making Cuba the jewel of the Caribbean it once was, thereby helping all Cubans.”
“The housekeeper’s taxes are going to the Defense Department. My taxes are helping to pay off student loans, which I do not mind doing.”
“Greedy landlords are ruining the Key West economy! Our workforce cannot continue to live here. One of our employees is leaving the area because she cannot afford to live here on $29 an hour after her landlord raised the rent by 30%. It’s simple greed!”
“Key West is not a Sanctuary City. Our city police work closely with Customs and Border Patrol, apprehending migrants and sending them back to the Cuban National Police for punishment.”
“So last month we used fewer kilowatts and were charged $80 more for conserving, sound familiar ? The people of Key West have had enough of falsely inflated fuel adjustments; bring it back to reality, Keys Energy! Last August $220, this August $495. Really?
“The hospitality industry should be investigated for fraudulent greed as well. They’ve reaped the benefits for years and should be equally punished. They knowingly permit illegal employment and turned their heads, even when the employees are not paid for hours worked. It’s absolutely despicable!”
“Slight difference on you not wanting to pay the portion of property taxes that benefits schools since you have no children, equating this to the student loan forgiveness. Those who took out student loans requested the loan and signed promising to pay back the loan. Basic public education is a common good.”
“Let me be the first to tell the Voicer that I think cruise ships are beautiful. My view out my balcony sees them coming and going, and I never tire of the sight. You will never see beauty in them because you’re determined to be as negative about cruise ships as you can make them.”