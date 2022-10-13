“Thank you to the staff at the Key West Public Library for always being so incredibly helpful as I find books for my elderly mother. Jay goes out of his way to find us books. Great choice of free books (including audios), too! Love our little library!”
“Sounds to me like we have a group of sore-loser politicians who are second-guessing the city’s response to what was a major problem for many Key Westers and what could have been a major disaster.”
“Yes, let’s review how we might do better in future emergency situations, but let’s be thankful for the competency of our staff and our elected leaders. This is no time to throw darts in an effort to settle past or future political scores.”
“Please repair the bike path from Key West to Baby’s [Coffee]. Surface starting to crack all over the place and bushes need to be cut back, especially after Big Coppitt, and then when are you repairing the broken bridges?”
“I see the county has hired a transit director at nearly $200K a year plus benefits. Odd since the county has no transit department to direct. Now he will need buses, bus stops, a facility for maintenance, etc. Here go our taxes again! Good luck affording your higher food, gas, power, insurance, rent, etc.”
“Harbor pilots make a half-million bucks a year, sue the city to stop an election, and the city gives them waterfront property for a dollar a year. Only in Key West.”
“To the Voicer who says City Commissioner is a ‘part-time position’: Remember the old saying — ‘You get what you pay for.’”
“Two new county departments this year, but no senior center for the Lower Keys. Don’t say the Blue Heron Park because no one seems to have a key to get in, not sure it’s big enough anyway.”
“Gee, double-digit tax increases throughout the Keys during a recession? Tax and over-spend policies are making things worse. Who do city and county officials work for? We the people? ”