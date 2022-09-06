“I’m sick and tired of reading about wind chimes and ‘SCS’ and your ‘vote.’ Like it or not, the ships are coming back.”
“Casitas should be legalized and regulated.”
“I’m sick and tired of reading about wind chimes and ‘SCS’ and your ‘vote.’ Like it or not, the ships are coming back.”
“Casitas should be legalized and regulated.”
“Restaurant diners need to take a deep breath and be kind to servers. Recognize the understaffing issue and be tolerant. If you can’t, just stay home.”
“Finally someone is taking notice of the private, non-profit efforts to build single-family workforce homes in the Lower Keys. Not all families are suited for apartment complexes. Check out ‘She used her money to help a local affordable housing crisis’ on YouTube.”
“Going way, way back in time, someone has always brought up the long ‘summer vacation’ that teachers get when arguing against paying them more money.”
“Eighty percent of the proposed property tax hike is for public schools so they can hire more teachers and keep our kids safe. Let’s all come together and support this investment in the future of our community.”
“It’s not Miriam Webster. The name of the current dictionary is a combination of the surnames of George and Charles Merriam and Noah Webster. In 1831, the Merriam brothers bought all rights to the dictionary and the right to make subsequent revisions from the Webster estate. Hence the name: Merriam-Webster.”
“The fact is that all of the student loan payoff dollars will be taken from American taxpayers who would gladly recycle that money back into local economies directly. That’s how economies thrive and everybody makes more money, not the government taking dollars from all and giving to a few. That’s unfair, even to the student.”
“If you, or someone you know, has taken in a stray or is feeding strays in your area and notices a new cat, please check ‘Key West Lost Pets’ and other social media. You could help reunite a lost pet.”
“I’ve finally been convinced student loan forgiveness is wrong; I should not have to pay for someone else’s education. Therefore, since I don’t have children, I will not be paying the School District portion of my property tax bill. ”
“Now, instead of them using their earnings to pay off a student loan, the borrowers will be using that money to hire tradespeople to do work on their house that they can now afford to buy from someone who is trying to sell it. Of course this will all be taxed, so the government will get more revenue. Looks like a win-win-win-win.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.