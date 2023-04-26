“Between Wrecker’s Cay, Truman Waterfront and others, we have added at least 600 affordable units. It’s enough. No more subsidies to tourism businesses who can’t pay a living wage, please. By the way, FKAA is over capacity. Where is the water for these 600 homes coming from?”
“I’m outraged by the drag races when I saw all the children in the street. I plan to turn this groomer event in to the state and hope the sponsors are fined and lose their license. (This post is satire, but believe it or not, it’s possible .)”
“If you think the houses that will be available when their transient licenses expire will be ‘affordable,’ you are misinformed.”
“Why does the city continue to put bike racks on the sidewalks? They should give up one or two parking spots so locals and tourists alike can bumble through our beautiful city‘s downtown area.”
“Hereby announcing my candidacy for the Hemingway Days’ lookalike contest. Looking for an opponent for a boxing exhibition on the corner of Greene and Duval streets.”
“Tourists who visit the south end of Duval and hear the loud music, the tacky shops and the vulgar items in windows? That is the clientele we attract here for the last 20+ years, they eat it up. This is not Buffett’s Margaritaville from the ‘70s; it is long gone.”
“Why aren’t gun control advocates trying to repeal/modify the Second Amendment? As long as it stands, as-is, regulations will be thwarted. Similar to abortion, pro-choice people had 50 years to enshrine abortion protection in state law and they blew it. Focus people, focus.”
“How fitting it was to have Randy Becker’s poignant letter published directly under the article reporting that the Port St. Lucie’s gay prided parade was cancelled. They were afraid to get arrested by Florida’s ‘Morality Police.’ Rev. Becker said it clearly: ‘We should be afraid, very afraid.” Safe travels, Randy.”
“It seems that we’re trying to get rid of the wrong kinds of tourists. We need tourism to support our essential services. Cruisers come, spend money and leave. Hotel tourists are gold. Vacation renters use our housing and displace locals, but rely on our infrastructure services to save money.”