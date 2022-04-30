“City Hall should publish online the location of every transient rental license in the city. That way, neighbors will know whether the steady stream of new faces next door is legal. Transparency is good.”
“So many people that I care about are leaving Key West … musicians, wait staff, friends and now William Hackley! Seriously, we must do something about the housing crisis.”
“Why does the School Board needs more housing for teachers? Wealthy snowbirds, out-of-town investors and vacation rentals don’t have kids. Workers who are bussed in from Homestead use those schools. Who do you expect to teach? In a few years, there will be no families left here.”
“Just to let you know that YouTube has determined Live Duval Street webcam is not children friendly. It still can be viewed from Sloppy Joe’s website though.”
“The new report from the state shows dangerous levels of fecal bacteria at Key West’s South Beach. Why are tourists swimming there? Why isn’t there a large sign warning people? Why does the hotel there not tell their guests? Tourism first, public safety last!”
“Please leave the election process as it is now for electing county commissioners. The process works well as it is.”
“It has rained three times and Bertha Street has been flooded three times.”
“City commission says change everything: cruise ships, Duval, Mallory, Fantasy Fest, etc. Slow this agenda down, please. Thediscoverer.com says Key West is in the top 11 destinations readers ‘go back to.’ The other 10: Rome, Paris, Vienna, Singapore, Edinburgh, Ireland, Costa Rica, Chiang Mai Thailand and Cape Cod. Heady company.”