“Dear Angry Pride Responder: One can hardly be homophobic when several of my friends are gay. The parade has been R- to X-rated in the past. You are either new here or in denial. Clean it up or you stay home! My husband is Key West Police Department, and it’s discussed there.”

“With apologies to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young: ‘Find the cost of freedom, slaughtered in our schools.’ Thoughts and prayers have failed to date. Demand and vote for action!”

