“Dear Angry Pride Responder: One can hardly be homophobic when several of my friends are gay. The parade has been R- to X-rated in the past. You are either new here or in denial. Clean it up or you stay home! My husband is Key West Police Department, and it’s discussed there.”
“With apologies to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young: ‘Find the cost of freedom, slaughtered in our schools.’ Thoughts and prayers have failed to date. Demand and vote for action!”
“ Island-size blobs of seaweed have been allowed, unchallenged, to reach our shores with much more to follow. Why? Go out and collect the stuff before it piles up even higher!”
“I just did a three-week road trip through Florida. Without doubt, the tap water in Monroe County is far superior to any public water in the state. It has great taste, clarity and optimum hardness. Give credit where credit is due.”
“The Poinciana trees are beautifully blooming. We saved the pines, let’s save the Poincianas. Approval keeps getting granted for these stunning trees to be cut down.”
“One needn’t be hateful, transphobic, homophobic or suffering from any ‘ic’ or ‘ism’ to think small children shouldn’t be sexualized. Junior beauty pageants and suggestive, adult shows/parades can be avoided by concerned parents. School instruction cannot. PDA is inappropriate no matter your sexual orientation or gender identification.”
“What a disappointment that the noise ordinance meeting intended for resident’s concerns was highjacked by businesses and ‘musicians’ who had their own meeting scheduled a week later. It shows their entitlement and total lack of respect for residents who are entitled by law to the peaceful enjoyment of their property.”