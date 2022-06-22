“If Pier B is bringing in ships larger than their official lease limits, they are in violation of their lease. If a renter is in violation of their lease, they can be evicted. Perhaps the city should bring eviction proceedings against Pier B. It could nullify the existing agreements.”
“We’ve cut the cruise ship calls by more than half, and that is true for all of 2023 and 2024. We closed down two of our three docks, and will never have more than one ship calling in a day. But apparently that is still not enough to satisfy some.”
“When will the city police officers be turning in their submachine guns and large capacity magazines? Certainly the City Commission didn’t understand the destructive capacity of these weapons when they purchased and issued them.”
“Curious as to why we keep sending Cubans back while letting all the others ‘in’ at the southern border? I guess Cubans should come in that way; it appears they would be more welcome that way.”
“Wow, Keys Energy is doubling our bills. How about they cut the Utility Board salaries for a year?”
“Just boarded a flight at the Key West Airport, and I’m sad to say this is the mainland. Go ahead and speed up so you can keep up.”
“I’m all for raises for the trash collectors, if indeed they did their jobs. I’m sick of calling the office when they don’t pick up, say they will come and then don’t. Now that behavior says no raise to me.”
“The sock does cover the body part. Makeup is not clothing. There is a difference between ‘obscene’ and ‘family friendly.’ Neither are ‘family friendly’ and yes, one is ‘obscene.’”
“The previous commissioner is why candidates need to be further vetted before running and winning. Waste of time and money. Voters need to pay attention, not just vote red or blue.”