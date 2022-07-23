“Who hates democracy and blue-collar fisherman? The big boat bad guys, that’s who.”
“Key West will always be a second-rate airport. It should not try to be something it is not. The goal should be to provide for the capacity of airline passengers and their comforts, and not subject its passengers to an overcrowded living hell.”
“Why do the taxpayers always get stuck with paying for affordable housing projects, while the businesses benefit by not having to pay livable wages? Same with Fantasy Fest; hundreds of thousands of dollars for cleanup and police being brought in from all over the state, so hotels can double their rates?”
“The city’s definition of nudity is based on 1940s women’s fashion. It’s time to legalize bikini-style swimwear and other modern women’s fashion in Key West. Our police have better things to do than enforce the dress code against women.”
“The next strategy for the anti-cruise ship/anti-Key West group is to require that citizens reduce their laundry by wearing the same pair of underwear for a whole week before washing.”
“I wish our elected officials would make a point of driving into town as a tourist would. Entering via North Roosevelt is a hideous nightmare of tattered banners, scrolling neon, excessive signage and ugliness. It’s embarrassing.”
“Dear ‘rethink your life.’ You are so quick to judge and insult without knowing anything. I am an 80-year-old lady and have always filled my tires. I cannot now. I hope you are always able to do all the things you can now. My life is fine.”
“I guess the wind chime complainer has been too busy out on their yacht to complain. P.S., please stay out there.”
“One-hundred percent of smokers smell nasty, and 50 percent of them litter our streets and oceans with their butts.”