“Fantasy Fest saved Key West from financial ruin in the slow month of October and spawned the Goombay Festival and MOTM. Nudity is not shameful. Please don’t let Key West become a bland destination like the rest of Florida.”
“For years put garbage out in bags. Told cannot do it any longer for safety. Need trash can. Get trash can and now they reach in and grab bags, toss them in truck. Go figure.”
“Thank you, bank, for a partial cleanup of your Calais Lane dumpster corral — it will sure reduce the ‘traffic’ in there! But you still left a half-destroyed, half-rotten eyesore. Please finish the job and clean that up. Thanks!”
“Flying a racist flag under the protection of the First Amendment doesn’t make you a patriot.”
“Don’t you get it yet? Someone has to die before anything is done about anything.”
“The city doesn’t grant variances to zoning laws. The Planning Board does. The Planning Board is comprised of private citizens selected by their district’s commissioner. Contact them to voice your concerns.”
“Please, mayor, install speed cameras and save lives.”
“How about this: ‘No person shall be elected to be a member of the School Board who has been previously elected to that office three times, and no person who has served in that capacity for more than two years of a term to which another person was elected, shall be elected to that office more than twice.’”
“Must be those people from Miami doing all that littering in Key West.”
“A lot of people complain about affordability, yet they own a dog or two. Dogs cost at minimum $1,800 a year and some cost upwards of $5,000. Don‘t get me started on the new allergen-free, non-shedding, non-barking breeds; maybe go get friends or a teddy bear, I’m not impressed.”
“Just keep the fun talk about secession going down here. Maybe it will be in aid of this country tearing itself apart in the future.”
“Someone needs to move that abandoned big sailboat out of Niles channel while it still floats.”
“Correction: only ‘approved’ misfits are allowed in Key West.”