“I’m tired of hearing about the ‘bag man.’ How do we even know it wasn’t bag women?”
“It is not the ‘vacation rental lobby’ necessarily in force it is common sense in a free country. It is my property, it should be my choice. It is that I paid for my property and I pay the high taxes on it and you want to tell what I can do with it and for how long. Ridiculous.”
“A recent Voice observer noted that ‘term limits’ will force ‘our 30-year [sic] leaders [to] finally step down.’ Commissioners are allowed to hold office for 12 years — and when the city switched from odd-year elections, three commissioners took advantage and ran for another four-year term. Wasn’t 11 years enough?”
“Why did the city not collect four years of rent from a particular business owner? Rhetorical question. Whomever was supposed to pay attention to that should be immediately fired.”
“Am I the only one to notice that the Cat Man and the bag man left Key West at the same time? Right around when Mallory stopped taking ships. Let’s bring back these great performers.”
“TV political pundits are contending that the Republican party must make a decision: oust Trump now or suffer another defeat if he gets the nomination for president; the pundits claim it’s a ‘terrible Hobson’s choice.’ Wrong analysis. Hobson’s Choice means “no choice at all.”
“Eugene Robinson stated Kentanji Brown asked the right questions about Affirmative Action. According to Biden’s qualifications, was she not an Affirmative Action hire? So, she would know and recognize it, so who better to ask?”
“Thank you to the City Attorney for being so forthright in his letter of resignation. With so many professional employees exiting the city, it is clear that there is trouble in paradise. I trust voters will ban together to make much needed changes on the commission. 2024 cannot come soon enough.”