“Key West of the ’90s didn’t contract with a development company that hosted ships large enough to harm our reef. Obviously, that has changed. The EPA and other federal agencies charged with protecting our fragile natural resources should have plenty to say about business practices that knowingly damage them.”
“Shame on our county commissioners. When will hurricane evacuation, housing and the health and traffic safety of citizens take preference over developers? [A local company] gets 107 transient condo, 41 hotel rooms and only three affordable housing units. Keep giving it away until there is nothing left, which isn’t much anymore.”
“I pay local taxes. I live in Old Town. I wish I could shop local, but all I can find are gag gifts and tacky T-shirts within walking distance. Lose the cruise ships. Develop some quality local shops. Reef and residents would both benefit.”
“Since lawmakers in Tallahassee have declared their commitment to preserving life, may we look forward to legislation that will ban the possession of semi-automatic rifles or concealed handguns for anyone who is more than 15 weeks old? And how about abolition of the death penalty while they’re at it?”
“Where have all the iguanas gone?”
“How did the county unanimously approve a new hotel on Stock Island with room for hundreds of guests that only includes three affordable housing units? Sanctimoniously going on about our housing crisis but voting for this. Actions speak louder than words!”
“Isn’t it enough with the lies about city finances being negatively impacted by cruise ship regulations? Sales tax collections are at record levels and the city is loaded with cash. Maybe, if your business isn’t doing well during this record tourism, you need to rethink your plan or close.”