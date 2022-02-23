“Waterfront Playhouse, what a gem! ‘Clue,’ what fun production. Thanks to all who make this gem sparkle. We’re so blessed!”
“Why are RVs being allowed to park overnight on South Roosevelt? Key West Police Department, please take action.”
“One hundred-fifty new resort units with multiple bedrooms, bringing several hundred more tourists to Stock Island. The plan includes three affordable housing units. Three. It was approved unanimously by the County Commission.”
“We were all assured by anti-shippers that their lawyer promised that the city could legally control all piers. Now they admit they misled us. And taxpayers are being bilked for expensive outside lawyers and ‘mediation.’ The misleaders must apologize and stand down. They have no credibility.”
“I’ve been eagerly awaiting the new ‘on demand’ bus/transit service. It was supposed to start last month. Didn’t we get a million bucks to help these things along? What happened?”
“I won’t judge anyone wearing a mask. It’s their right to do so. Please don’t judge me for not wearing one. Same applies to the kids. It should be their choice. Note: masks do not work if damp with perspiration, so please change it often in this climate.”
“It is odd that all the sudden Monroe County engineers are finding low-income buildings to be unsafe! Sounds like a property grab!”
“Ya, such a positive, uplifting message hip hop music has to present for our youth. So glad it finally made it to the Super Bowl halftime show!”
“Shame on our county commissioners. When will hurricane evacuation, housing and the health and traffic safety of citizens take preference over developers! [A local company] gets 107 transient condo, 41 hotel rooms and only three affordable housing units. Keep giving it away until there is nothing left, which isn’t much anymore.”