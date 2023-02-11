“Twice in the last three days while riding a bike I have been confronted with gas scooters using bike and walking lanes. I know it would be tough but some enforcement would be nice before someone is run over.”
“I like the new signs at Key West Airport.”
“Will someone please tell us what has happened to the airport sign that everyone loved? I know it’s been replaced and removed but where is it? Please tell us it hasn’t been destroyed and will be relocated to keep that sign that is more characteristic of the airport.”
“Poor health care. Mediocre higher education system. Large numbers of intrusive tourists and other non-human pests. Summers as insufferable as northern winters. Increasingly severe hurricanes. Rising tides. State government functioning like the Kremlin. Paradise? Really?”
“Bring back funky, Keysie old Bertha.”
“OK, so what would it take to try to bring our great nation together? Please do not answer World War III, because you may very well be correct. If you think no laws are good laws, look no further than Haiti, and around the world. We holds these truths together.”
“Instead of complaining, why don’t you buy a house in Key West? Oh, yah, you weren’t proactive 20 years ago.”
“I know that you pick up your dog’s poop, because you put in my trashcan regardless if has been just picked up, or 20-foot walk while you trespass on my property. I do not need to know who you are, please just stop, and take your poop home.”
“Sign, sign, Everywhere a sign, Blockin’ out the scenery, Breakin’ my mind, Do this, don’t do that, Can’t you read the sign?”