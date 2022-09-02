“I hope the new airport retains some personality. It would be sad to have a pasteurized, homogenized, generic airport. Arriving passengers should feel like they’ve arrived home or at their vacation destination, as the case may be. I don’t want to wonder if I landed in Cleveland by mistake.”

“Let me get this straight. Cuban families are attempting to float over the dangerous Florida Straits hanging onto nothing more than a couple of pieces of fiberglass strapped to a makeshift motor, because our embassy in Havana refuses to give them travel permits? How despicable of a foreign policy do we have?”