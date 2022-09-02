“I hope the new airport retains some personality. It would be sad to have a pasteurized, homogenized, generic airport. Arriving passengers should feel like they’ve arrived home or at their vacation destination, as the case may be. I don’t want to wonder if I landed in Cleveland by mistake.”
“Let me get this straight. Cuban families are attempting to float over the dangerous Florida Straits hanging onto nothing more than a couple of pieces of fiberglass strapped to a makeshift motor, because our embassy in Havana refuses to give them travel permits? How despicable of a foreign policy do we have?”
“Please finish the approximately 100 yards of bike path between Shark Key and Big Coppitt. A cyclist is going to lose their life riding on U.S. 1 one of these days. Also, please advise when the Shark Key Bridge is going to be repaired so we can ride on it again instead of in the road?”
“It is very difficult to provide currently required levels of airport security at a Tiki hut. If you want high security, you have to give up some freedom.”
“Why would the Thursday, Sept. 8, meeting on transient rentals be between 9 a.m. and noon? You must know working class people are at work and can not attend. I’m sure every realtor in town will be there encouraging the further destruction of our housing stock, but not the people it affects.”
“As for first responders retiring and having with a good pension and having another good 10 years in the workforce, what about the teachers who leave as soon as they can and have another 10-15 years in the workforce as well? ”