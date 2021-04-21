“You are correct that state representative is not telling the truth. We in Key West did not vote to stop a million people from coming to Key West nor did we vote to close the port. His feet should be held to the fire for lying. We voted for fewer per-day tourists still on cruise ships and our ports would still be open.”
“To the anti-Fox news writer, intelligent people want to hear both sides of an issue, just like a judge and jury. True political journalism no longer exists. Everything you hear is bias opinion with select facts. Don’t be led around like sheep. Listen to both sides.”
“Again, ignorance is bliss! Cruise ships do not cause damage to the environment nor anyone’s quality of life, people do. Who are you people? There are not enough brains all put together in Key West to negotiate fees with the cruise lines.”
“Why do New Jersey people come to Key West and pretend they’re from Manhattan? Do they think we care? If that’s important to you, then you’re on the wrong island. There’s one north of Boca Raton that you’ll love. Happy trails.”
“Tourism surging? I didn’t realize it had dropped with so many of those from NY, NJ, MD, MA showing up here, ignoring CDC guidelines with their attitudes in the past year. I never really thought there was a drop to begin to surge now.”
“Something in Key West stinks; I can smell City Hall from here!”
“COVID-19 vaccinations are 86-95% effective against the virus. Sitting in a church, without masks, even if each of your fellow parishioners has been vaccinated, is still a risk, albeit small. Contrary to Congressman Jim Jordan’s argument, the non-wearing of a mask is not a constitutionally protected freedom.”
“State legislators say it is not right for 10,000 voters in Key West to put limits on cruise ships, but 160 state legislators think it is OK to tell the voters of Key West that we can’t limit the size of cruise ships.”
“It is not cruise ship passengers who are unworthy of visiting Key West. It is the large, environmentally damaging cruise ships that are unworthy of coming to Key West.
“In my mind’s eye, I imagine that the daily rants on the Voice are exactly what it is like in the halls of Congress. Intelligences ranging from lacking to near genius.”
“My grandmother was born at home in the 1920s, in Appalachia, not on her grandmother’s floor in the 40s and guess what: she still had a birth certificate, so stop with the bogus narratives of someone 80 years old potentially not having a birth certificate.”