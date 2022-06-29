“I wholeheartedly agree with the Voicer who advocates using Jan. 6 as a litmus test for potential political candidates. Anyone who condones the lack of due process and unconstitutional treatment of those patriots on Jan. 6th should never be elected.”
“When I was visiting family up north, I wasn’t surprised to see non-stop commercials on TV advertising the Keys. You gotta spend the $100 million somewhere. However, I was disgusted when I saw commercials promoting summer beach weddings here. We all know our beaches stink. Literally. Shame on you.”
“I can’t believe the Supreme Court had to overturn Roe v. Wade for people to once again use the word ‘woman’ in relation to pregnancy. Suddenly, everyone is all about ‘women’s rights’ and ‘women’s health care.’ A high price to pay for common sense.”
“I was standing on the dock as one of our famous charters came into dock. They had 15-20 undersized yellowtail out of a total of 25. Are they not regulated?”
“Due to lack of staff, the community pool at the end of Catherine Street is closed most days of the week — in the height of summer, when it would be refreshing to take a swim and escape the heat . This is distressing for those of us swimming for health reasons, not to mention the kids in the neighborhood who are out of school. ”
“As our neighborhood sits here with over two weeks of no recycle pickup, it is hoped Waste Management’s significant rate hike will enable them to get enough vehicles and drivers to properly service the paying customers in the Lower Keys.”
“I’m tired of all these fisherman complaining about cruise ships. Cruise ships have been coming to Key West since before you were born. Stop trying to change Key West into something it’s not.”
“How do you report businesses hiring undocumented workers? Construction companies, T-shirt shops and other businesses are guilty of this. Especially bad are the contractors who spent four years ranting about building the wall and now have work crews full of illegals. Who do you call?”
“Once again, South Beach has tested ‘poor’ for fecal bacteria pollution in the water. Once again, the city is doing nothing to warn visitors who go there to swim. We need large warning signs, including one on the gate from the hotel that encourages its guests to use the beach.”