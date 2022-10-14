“To the Voicer who thinks our harbor pilots make $500K a year, this amount includes all the costs for their boats, fuel, insurance, repairs, etc. They are their own small business and take home a very small percentage of their revenue. Don’t have a predetermined outcome before you do your research.”
“Key West employs a council-manager form of government, similar to a Board of Directors-CEO arrangement. Elected officials (board) are policy-makers. The professional, highly paid manager (CEO) implements those policies and oversees all administrative duties related to city government. By definition, the mayor and city commissioner are part-time employees.”
“Long-term live-aboard boats, anchored or moored, are unsafe in a hurricane, thus should be prohibited. Riding out a storm in the harbor is dangerous folly. Abandoning a boat to sink or become adrift is damaging to property and environment. Wrong for the city to encourage such unsafe habitations.”
“The City Commission needs to focus on problems that affect taxpayers everyday: fix bad roads, clean up the city, take care of the beaches, answer phones at City Hall. Creating and chasing foolish goals may make you (mayor and commissioners) feel good and important, but it does nothing to improve my living experience in Key West.”
“Aqueduct employees want a raise due to the increase in the cost of living in Key West. Meanwhile, my water bill went from $200 per month to more than $500 per month in less than four months. That’s just criminal. It will never decrease now that they’ve raised it.”
“As long as we’re talking what to do with extra money, why don’t we stop trying to fix things that aren’t broken, like Duval Street and Mallory Square, and use that money to build workforce housing on empty Housing Authority property?”
“Leave Lazy Way Lane alone. The tenants and businesses in the Bight have spoken, and they strongly object to this power move by the city. If the city wants to manage Key West traffic, how about starting with electric bikes flying all over our streets with no regard to pedestrians or traffic laws?”