“To the Voicer who thinks our harbor pilots make $500K a year, this amount includes all the costs for their boats, fuel, insurance, repairs, etc. They are their own small business and take home a very small percentage of their revenue. Don’t have a predetermined outcome before you do your research.”

“Key West employs a council-manager form of government, similar to a Board of Directors-CEO arrangement. Elected officials (board) are policy-makers. The professional, highly paid manager (CEO) implements those policies and oversees all administrative duties related to city government. By definition, the mayor and city commissioner are part-time employees.”