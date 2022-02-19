“Just heard (County Historian) Tom Hambright is retiring. My heart is sad for Key West, and happy for Tom. Thank you for all your work, we have learned a lot from you and best wishes for a well earned retirement.”
“It is time to disallow left turns onto George Street during peak traffic hours.”
“A dozen or more volunteers show up each Friday to clean up Key West streets, but the City doesn’t show as scheduled with equipment/safety vests two weeks in a row now. Nice presentations at City Commission meetings on how cleanliness is a ‘priority,’ but the proof is in showing up.”
“Protests and placards may have been successful in the past but won’t stop ships from coming. What to do to make an impact everywhere? Flood environmental and health magazines with accurate facts about the cruise industry. Their readers cruise and will make choices based on reliable information.”
“I enjoy the Voicers, but I always remember that opinions are free and easy, and usually worth what you pay for them.”
“Put your dogs on leashes! It doesn’t matter if your dog is ‘nice’ — other dogs may have anxieties that could also result in your dog being injured. Be a responsible dog owner!”
“People judge me constantly (sometimes direct ‘confrontation’, sometimes snarky comments to their friends in passing) because I still wear a mask. Yesterday a man looked at me and asked someone else ‘Why did we get the shots if we’re still wearing masks?’ I’m fighting cancer, the flu can kill me.”
“I don’t remember voting to be represented in negotiations by Safer Cleaner Ships. I may have voted differently had I known that was part of the deal.”