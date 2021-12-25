“Came for the weather, stayed for the people. Merry Christmas, Key West.”
“To the very kind young man who stopped and got out of his car to help me up when I fell on Eaton Street, thank You. And to the lady headed in the other direction who also stopped to be sure I was OK, thank you as well. To the idiot who decided to blow his horn because his drive was interrupted for two or thee minutes, you should learn that the world does not revolve around you.”
“Hooray! The library book sales have resumed. Times are tight and I was able to fill a shopping bag with donated books that I purchased to give as gifts. My recipients will be thrilled, my wallet was spared, and I contributed to our wonderful library. Key West’s community is the best!”
“It was so great to see Rev. Braddock back in Key West! Best Christmas present ever!”
“The Key West Library book sale is hands down the best bargain in town. Glad they have started up again.”
“Can we finally just stop with Fantasy Fest? It’s a disgusting party that has no part or resembles any values of the residents. How do residents not have a say in an event where the result is drunk passed out on our property?”
“Florida’s university law requires students and faculty be surveyed about their political beliefs, thus allowing the state to determine whether such beliefs should be countered by state-approved contra and diverse ideas and opinions. Free speech is therefore altered/reduced by state political concepts rather than scientific and social truths.”
“How many police cruisers do we pay for? It seems like every cop has one in their driveway.”
“Wow! Had a chance to go to Marathon and gas is $3.35 everywhere. Key West is 30% more and so close.”
“Every year the snowbirds come down and enter false statements about Florida law in the newspaper. In Florida, it is legal to ride on sidewalks; you’re not in Kansas!”
“I don’t understand why people are so upset with Fantasy Fest. I lived for more than a decade in Amsterdam. Fantasy Fest’s Saturday night party on Duval Street is what we would compare to a typical Tuesday afternoon in the Red Light District.”