“All this talk of outside events possibly not following COVID protocols — have any of those accusers stuck their heads in any bar in the 200 block of Duval Street? There are far more people in those places on a weekend night than any outdoor event.”
“The Frances Street Neighborhood Association would like to thank all those involved in containing the fire on Ashe Street. We are so humbled by your ability to readily act and prevent what might have been a catastrophe for our community.”
“Robin Robinson’s weekend column was lovely. Add beauty. No $$$ required. Smile. Don’t be spiteful and ‘ugly’ to others. A nasty attitude is worse than any eyesore — at least the eyesore can be cleaned up.”
“Satoshi Ōmura was awarded a Nobel Prize for the development of Ivermectin. I had COVID, took Ivermectin and it helped me get over it. Why do people poo-poo it? Really, why?”
“So now we know there’s another tour bus alternative in town. Shame on the major hotel that allows that bus to park in front. There are places for tour buses to park and that bus is parked more often than it’s gone. I wonder if corporate knows they’re blocking their attractive business?”
“I heard about height restrictions for affordable housing. I’m 6-foot, 5-inches. Do I need to be concerned?”
“Had COVID? Even mild cases can result in long-term damage to the heart, kidneys and brain and leave you exhausted and unwell for months. The antibodies acquired may provide some protection for a relatively short term. Be under no illusion that this ‘natural’ immunity will last long. Get vaccinated.”
“What a cluster at the airport!”
“Yes, you’re correct that the Supreme Court says free speech does not include lying; every politician in Washington can vouch for that!”
“Dear Islamorada, stay out of Miami-Dade business. It literally has no effect on your life. Fix your traffic situation and housing first before you tell others what to do!”
“Now that people are aware of ‘balance billing’ due to the fiasco with our hospitals, are you aware that the City of Key West does this terrible practice for ambulance service? That’s right, BCBS paid the city $900 for my ambulance ride, but I had to pay $600 more.”
“Of course the Duval pocket park is a big improvement, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be maintained. This morning, as usual, the park was full of litter, cigarette butts and discarded cups. Seagrass has not been cleaned in days. We deserve clean parks, not filthy ones.”