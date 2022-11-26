“There is a chug on the seawall off of Smathers beach that is full of oil; it hasn’t been secured for almost a month. Is the city going to secure this vessel properly or just let it sink and foul our beaches?”

“The City Charter says the mayor is ‘the official head of the city’ and the city attorney serves “at the pleasure of the city commission,’ where the mayor has one vote and no veto power. Complaints about a ‘mayor-run’ city show a poor grasp of the charter.”