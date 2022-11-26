“There is a chug on the seawall off of Smathers beach that is full of oil; it hasn’t been secured for almost a month. Is the city going to secure this vessel properly or just let it sink and foul our beaches?”
“The City Charter says the mayor is ‘the official head of the city’ and the city attorney serves “at the pleasure of the city commission,’ where the mayor has one vote and no veto power. Complaints about a ‘mayor-run’ city show a poor grasp of the charter.”
“We have lived south of Navy housing for more than 40 years. Never heard your loudspeakers until now. I ask why are you blasting your trumpet noise so loud? Are your residents hard of hearing? Turn it down! Noise pollution daily, for what?”
“The HAWK lights cause visitors to look up and way from the crosswalk because they present an unfamiliar pattern. Some locals stop and thereby block the view of the crosswalk for those who proceed. The whole thing is a mess. Go back to the tried and true.”
“The city seems to hold workshops for everything these days, why not hold one regarding Admiral’s Cut? Or, at least send out a survey. Are you afraid to learn almost no one wants to spend any money for this silly project?”
“Start the meeting about North Roosevelt explaining where the ROGOs for this new affordable housing are coming from. Dade County approved a huge development in Homestead, which will make evacuation even more difficult. I guess it’s OK if we all drown, as long as we have bartenders to serve tourists.”