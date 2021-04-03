“So, the CDC has been preaching for over a year about forcibly wearing masks because of ‘opinions.’ Right after they and Dr. Fauci assured us that we “don’t need to wear one.’ Why vaccinate? I mean, why bother? Stop being a slave to paranoia. ‘Danger’ of what? 98% recover.”
“President Biden has called on governors to mandate mask-wearing, asserting that because of ‘reckless behavior,’ the coronavirus was again spreading fast, threatening the progress the nation has made against the pandemic. Will Gov. DeSantis make a reasonable response to protect Floridians and mandate masks?”
“So cruise ships ‘negatively impact our environment, the nature of our community and reduces commerce.’ Prove just one of these points. Your hypocrisy and fear mongering are ridiculous and you should be ashamed of yourself.”
“I borrowed the new James Patterson book, ‘The Russian,’ from the library. The book had been extensively dog-eared by one or more prior readers. Gentle reminder: It’s not our book and it is not fair to the next borrower to damage or deface the library book in any way.”
“In school sports, why do only the boys get to be Conchs? How about letting the girls be Conchs every other year and introduce the gentleman Conchs?”
“Don’t you realize that by your constant whining about wind chimes on here you are only encouraging others to hang them out?”
“First of all, Stephen Mallory was never elected to the Senate. As designed, senators were appointed by state legislatures to represent the states. Election of senators was not approved until 1913. Perhaps we need to learn about our forefathers’ world before condemning them.”
“How come when someone writes about a local basketball player they never tell how tall he is?”
“Keys Energy, appreciate your investment in solar but what about wind turbines? It seems that certain Key West could be energy independent with a few turbines and not have to worry about being at the end of a 150-mile extension cord.”
“Duval Street is packed, yet the city seems intent on spending $1 million plus to redesign this hugely successful street. Meanwhile, a friend of mine was almost killed because of a broken sidewalk on Kennedy. Enough with Duval Street! Fix the streets taxpayers use! Landlords can ‘improve’ Duval.”