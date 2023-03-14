“Why isn’t our desalinated water dependably clean? The precautionary boil order was far too casual. One received phone call. Texts were only about line breaks and water pressure. No details. I went to CDC website for instructions. No one answering phones, nothing valuable on [FKAA] website. Clueless restaurants using tap water as usual.”
“Florida ID cards are free to those who qualify: Customers who provide proof indicating that their income is at or below 100% of the federal poverty level are eligible to apply for an original, replacement or renewal ID card (not a Florida driver’s license) at no charge.”
“There’s a boil water order in Key West due to potential contamination. Are bars and restaurants complying? Is anyone letting visitors know the risk they’re taking? Will cruise ships announce this before passenger disembark? Of course not. Just like we let tourists swim at bacterially polluted beaches, money talks.”
“Wake-up call? Time to start laying in a new Keys’ water line?”
“So, let me get this straight. We have a one-ship policy and two ships are at the dock? That’s just bad math.”
“DeSantis is not banning books. They are raving pornographic books that are not even allowed to be read at school board meetings. AP African studies is also allowed once they removed CRT and BLM material. Do some research, people. This is what the majority of citizens voted for in November.”
“Ram’s Head restriction on bringing food to the amphitheater should be illegal. As a senior and wife with dietary restrictions, they made us throw our food away, while offering only one vegetarian choice, overpriced unhealthy food in our venue paid for by Keys resident taxpayers, while doors open before dinnertime.”
“Just a not-so-subtle reminder to all who are visiting from afar, this glorious time of year: Key West is not a retirement community. It is a vibrant, historic, beautiful town, where people work every day. Please remember this when you are standing in line for breakfast. Thank you.”
“Shame on our commissioners for turning the last meeting into their political soapbox. One Human Family accepts differing views, apparently only as long as all agree with you. It was out of place. If you hate Florida, leave. And stop clicking your damn pens all meeting long.”
“I’m sorry the ship lover is plain wrong. His ship stinks.”
“I almost spit out my coffee when I heard a commissioner call an elected official a fascist. Maybe the commissioners should look in the mirror! They are no better.”