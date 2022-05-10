“Honolulu recently banned rentals of less than 90 days to start in October and Maui will no longer allow new development to permit rentals of less than six months. The locals screamed about the lack of affordable housing and the government there has taken action. Admirable.”
“Truman Annex’s expiring transient licenses offer the city a once in a lifetime opportunity to bring hundreds of units back into the long-term rental market with no risk, and no cost at all. Hundreds of these are basic 2/2 apartments perfect for workforce sharing. Do the right thing!”
“The increase in dogs among homeless population in Key West is the asinine policy of allowing, even encouraging pets, at KOTS.”
“In legal circles, the introductory description of a statute is generally referred to as the ‘preamble.’ HB 1557’s authors write in the preamble that their aim is to ban ‘classroom discussion’ of gender identity, a much broader term than ‘instruction,’ as used in the statute. Litigation will resolve the discrepancy.”
“One Human Family … when convenient.”
“A beautiful Saturday at Marvin Key. Not! Someone was displaying an offensive flag with lots of kids and adults out there. Appalling and so disrespectful to the boaters and families enjoying the day! Let’s show a little bit of class!”
“To the cold-hearted person who would like to take pets away from the homeless, these animals are their family. They have no home and now strip them of this? Why not drop off some food for them instead?”
“The storm drain in front of 1111 12th St. is clogged. The reason for this is a lack of interest in maintenance to the plants on the bern adjacent to the entrance. The wind and rain cause dead foliage and rubbish to collect. Do something, please — we live in this neighborhood.”