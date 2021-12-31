“This nonsense about unvaccinated is getting old. Should people who drink and drive be denied medical care when they crash? Should drug users be denied medical care? If you ride a bike without a helmet you lose rights? Diabetics who eat candy? Come on, man!”
“The cruise ship referenda only references how many people are on ships. They won’t admit it, but they just don’t want to allow cruise passenger here.”
“Holiday traffic in the Keys has already become unbearable. I recommend that we eliminate cars from our streets and switch over to camels. I’ve never seen a traffic jam in a place that uses camels as their primary means of transportation, have you?”
“It does seem like the iguanas are in decline these days for some reason. I do not see nearly as many alongside the highway. Maybe that crisis is over?”
“Happiest of holidays to our Key West neighbor on Seminary by the Weather Station for sharing the joy of the season! They erected the tallest Christmas tree in all of Key West which can be seen for blocks away. Many thanks for the holiday cheer!”
“Thank you to those who did not get vaccinated. Looks like another lock down is brewing. Please get vaccinated and stop watching Fox news.”
“With the Keys lodging virtually sold out through the spring, record hotel prices and more homes becoming vacation rentals every day, why is the TDC spending tens of millions advertising? Our affordable housing crisis is largely caused by excessive demand and high hotel rates. Take a break already!”
“It’s not about how much money people have, it’s about how the large ships are destroying the environment.”
“Be aware that the referendum on affordable housing is not tied to any specific plan. They can add commercial space and shift the majority of units to higher income ranges. The city should wait for a final plan and put that up for a vote, not choose the plan later.”
“Dear anti-vaxxers, please do not complain when lockdowns and restrictions are back in place. This is caused by you, the unvaccinated, who think your freedoms apply outside your domicile where they start to affect the freedoms of others in a public space.”