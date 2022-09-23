“New game: Name your candidate for worst paved block in Key West. I’ll start: Pearl Street between Catherine and Virginia. This street is used daily by parents dropping and picking up kids and is navigable only by Humvee.”
“Such hysteria over sargassum. Amazing how all of the speakers at the City Commission meeting were magically doctors, maternal fetal experts and toxicologists. Who knew the seaweed was so ‘dangerous,’ causing tourists to ‘flee’ and businesses to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars. Very dramatic!”
“The paper printed a picture of a SUV plowing through salt water on 1st Street, which shows a total disregard for neighboring property and vehicles! Please proceed slowly through standing water, thank you.”
“The City Commission meetings are embarrassing. Every commissioner should be required to watch the meeting back in full. Commissioners state their opinions as fact, and they are so biased against citizens, not to mention their conflicts of interest. What an embarrassment to the city.”
“Over 50? If you attend religious services, go to restaurants, supermarkets, etc. please get the latest omicron booster shot at your local pharmacy. Think of your family, friends and neighbors. Nobody wants to get COVID — and this will help to prevent the spread of this terrible virus.”
“Could the man who has to fish every morning at the Southernmost Buoy not be so darned self-centered and thoughtless and move out of the way of every tourist photo? That’s probably asking too much, but just a thought. ”
“To the anonymous Voicer who ‘called out’ the also-anonymous Voicer at the unnamed historic house and claimed special knowledge of their private business revenue: Give me a break. Keep this up and I’m calling your mom.”
“Disgusting to see the bags of cigarette butts cleaned up from our beautiful island. The smokers litter, pollute and increase our health care costs to treat their damaged lungs from expensive cigarettes. Minimally, pick up after yourself.”