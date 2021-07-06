“The mayor of Maui is pleading with airlines to stop ‘over-tourism.’ There needs to be a balance between the tourist economy and the locals. Seems applicable here, too.”
“I’m sorry if your dog has a bad day with fireworks on the Fourth. That’s how your neighbors feel every single day there’s a slight breeze thanks to your ever-lovin’ wind chimes.”
“I laugh when people talk about how some want to turn Key West into Martha’s Vineyard. I’m guessing they’ve never been there. It’s a beautiful place with great quality of life and a great economy, without relying on trashy drunks to pay the bills. We should be so lucky.”
“The overwhelming vote against big cruise ships shows they are not wanted here. COVID shutting down the cruise ships proved we don’t need them here, either.”
“Thank you to the airport staff doing their best and jeers to the upper management for bringing in more airlines and flights then they can handle.”
“Do not give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, tempest-tossed to New York where they belong. They are not worthy of our One Human Family. We voted them out by a majority vote.”
“I get it. You love your wind chimes. Live and let live if you’re home to listen to them. Could you please have the decency to take them down/tie them up when you leave town during hurricane season? Weather events don’t need additional sound effects.”
“Remember that the referendum was about limiting the number of poor, stupid, illiterate and ignorant tourists who come on cruise ships and replace them with the well-read, intelligent and more discerning tourists.”
“There is a planned welcoming gathering for the cruise ships’ arrival. We will also be passing out a list of businesses whose owners are anti-cruise ship.”
“Pretend we never had a cruise ship referendum. The pandemic taught us that Key West is much nicer without thousands of day-trippers dumped onto the streets. We’re at capacity. Filled with visitors who stay in our hotels and eat in our restaurants. Let’s keep it this way.”