“There isn’t a push to include kids at drag shows. There are politically motivated anti-LGBT crusaders using one-off examples of parents bringing their kids to drag brunches in order to villainize the gay community.”
“There’s no point in suggesting that Key West’s loudest and least-interesting musicians relocate to Nashville, since most of them are here specifically because they failed to make it there, Los Angeles or New York. They, like the cruise-ship lovers, hold the rest of us hostage with their selfish mediocrity.”
“If you are concerned about sea-level rise, just Google ‘What if all the melts?’”
“Your Majesty, we have nothing against rocket ships. It’s big, stinking cruise ships we are against.”
“Now that Sugarloaf School renovations are almost completed, could someone please update the electronic messaging board? The community has seen the same message for most of the year. Graduation or end-of-year messaging would be welcomed.”
“Actually, what is more sad is that some people are so sanctimonious that they feel it is proper to pass judgment on how parents choose to raise their very own children, without even knowing them. How about you raise your children and let others raise theirs.”
“What has to happen to have the mostly sunken boat removed near East Martello?”
“Attention, all you Key West octogenarians — a South Carolina woman predicts your death within the next five years. Be careful, be very careful.”
“There should be a law in today’s world that prohibits children from carrying plastic guns that look surprisingly real when pointed at casual dog walkers who may be packing? I do not pack, but the careless parents, who think this is fine, do.”
“The reason cruise ships discharge ballast when arriving in Key West is to make the ships tower over Old Town and remind us that federal law controls them, not city ordinances.”