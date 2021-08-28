“I sure am glad that I don’t have to go to school or go out to eat.”
“How many COVID-19 sick children will it take for the school board to find some courage and require masks for all children with very few opt-out reasons? The reported 12% of children do not wear masks, and how many of those children have been exposed to the virus from their (assumed) unvaccinated parents? “
“The director of the Key West airport told the county commission what is supposedly causing all the complaints about the airport. He didn’t mention airplanes having to sit on the taxiway for more than an hour waiting for a gate to open. How is that Miami’s fault? The expansion of the airport will not fix the gate problem.”
“Delta and American Airlines are still not requiring their employees get vaccinated. They fly into Key West all day long. It’s no wonder our COVID-19 numbers keep going up. Don’t blame the cruise ships!”
“Instead of cruise ships, we need the USS Comfort!”
“I’ve seen a lot of negative comment in the Voice about the governor’s COVID policies. But the fact is Florida continues to fare better than states that lock down or institute vaccine requirements to enter a restaurant. The reality remains as it has since this all began, your risk of catching COVID rests squarely on your own shoulders.”
“Manatees are not filter feeders.”
“Florida’s COVID surge isn’t Ron DeSantis’ fault. He’s vaccinated and favors others doing the same. It’s your unvaccinated neighbor, tourists and young people feeding the spread. Yes, the asymptomatic vaccinated can carry the Delta variant and spread it to the unvaccinated. So get your sorry self vaccinated. Free and easy.”
“It’s not fair that locals should have to wear masks in city buildings. They have just as much right to catch COVID-19 as anybody else.”
“If the city shuts down Pier B on the advice of the cleaner, safer ships people, I hope that they will raise the $27M in lost revenue for the city.”