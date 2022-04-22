“It’s strange to have a governor who claims to be business friendly, but then vindictively hurts the largest employer in the state for disagreeing on a policy issue. I wonder if other businesses will reconsider plans to move here knowing the risk he poses to them.”
“We are not ‘family friendly’ Orlando. We are New Orleans Bourbon Street and Las Vegas and adult good times. It’s easy to avoid Duval Street. Not like the grocery and drug store you use are there. Leave downtown alone. Let us go to dinner without screaming children.”
“It is hard to hide a weapon under body paint. Please keep us safe by promoting body painting and skimpy costumes. Nudity is not dangerous or even harmful to anyone. Leave it alone.”
“Can we just cancel Fantasy Fest all together? It is a tired, old and has the organizers and city can’t manage those types of people. It has gotten old, year after year, stopping people from urinating in your yard or finding empty beer bottles. Do better, Key West!”
“Wouldn’t it be nice if the contractor who built the FKAA building on Kennedy Drive in record time had been hired to finish Whitehead Street.”
“Many SCS live in the vicinity of Admiral’s Cut, and they definitely don’t want the unwashed masses having access to ‘their’ park via a waterfront bridge. They self-centeredly advocated to torpedo the bridge and took $1 million a year coral restoration dollars down with them. NIMBY elites.”
“If you put it up to a vote, which maybe we should do, I bet the overwhelming majority would vote to cancel Fantasy Fest once and for all.”