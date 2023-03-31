“Don’t you know? HARC does not apply to prominent, well-connected families wanting to do whoever they want with their Old Town properties.”
“I just returned from Chicago and every night I saw 10-15 commercials for the Keys. Our water utility says we are over capacity. Hotels are packed. It’s time to focus on sustainability, not more festivals, advertising and growth.”
“Five shark attacks so far in the Keys. One of the biggest joys of the Keys is swimming or snorkeling in and around our beautiful islands. It’s way past the time to do something about the number of sharks. It’s only a matter of time before someone’s child is killed.”
“Would the Greenway users please leave a path of breadcrumbs? I’m lost where Seidenburg becomes a dead end at 10th. The last sign I see is at 12th, sending me down Seidenburg.”
“Being woke is superior to the opposite. Asleep, ignorant and unaware of what is being put over on society at large.”
“FKAA is now saying the feed from the mainland needs a billion-dollar upgrade that apparently was not planned for over time. Lower pressure, outages and pipeline failures are in customers’ futures. Including, of course, rate hikes, I would assume. Into this mix, FKAA wants to give execs with eight years of service, free medical for them and their spouses for life. I guess it’s easy to spend other people’s money. ”
“FKAA’s water pipeline from the mainland is holding on with a wing and a prayer, yet the board wants to give certain employees and their wives life-long benefits. Come on, folks!”
“I loved watching the tourists walk along the bight, while enjoying a good meal, nice drinks and hearing a live musician playing amazing music. Please bring back the live music to the waterfront, even if for only one or two days a week.”
“Can Safer Cleaner Ships turn their attention to South Roosevelt Boulevard? Maybe Safer Cleaner South Roosevelt?”